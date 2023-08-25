Obituary: Bryan Randall Fink

Bryan Randall Fink, 39, of Marcellus, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at his home.

He was born September 16, 1983 in Elkhart, Indiana, the son of Michael and Christine (Summers) Fink, and was a member of Three Rivers High School’s Class of 2002.

Bryan worked as a driver for West Side Distributing.

He enjoyed fishing, golf, and watching his son’s sporting events. He attended New Hope Assembly.

Remaining to cherish Bryan’s memory are his son, Carson Michael Fink; former wife, Amy Fink; parents, Michael (Rhonda) Fink and Christine King (Scott Samson); grandparents, James and Nancy Summers, Ralph Fink, Darlene Wedge, and Larry Fisher; brothers, Bradley Scott (Emmi) Fink and Brooks Michael Fink; sisters, Brittney Leigh (Robert) Lammott, Chelsea Marie (Justin) Lincoln, and Stephanie Samson (fiancé Peyton); eight nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bryan’s memory may be directed to the Bryan Fink Trust for his son. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

