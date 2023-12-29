Obituary: Carl M. Bowers

Carl M. Bowers, age 71 of Jones, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on December 26, 2023. He was born in DeKalb, IL on November 29, 1952, the son of Robert and Lois (Morrison) Bowers. Carl attended Glenbrook North High School and was part of the 1971 graduating class. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from Northern Illinois University. On July 5, 1980, Carl married Deborah Kempton in Tekonsha, MI.

Deborah and Carl would move from Tekonsha to Jones, where they have lived in the same beautiful home for over 30 years. In July of 2016, he retired from the City of Three Rivers.

Carl was a busy man in his free time. He was a history buff and enjoyed participating in Civil War Reenactments. Carl was a master wood worker, making beautiful pieces of art that filled his home. He was a talented handy man and “master tinkerer”. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and planting trees. Carl took many trips and vacations with his family to Florida and loved spending time at the ocean. He was actively involved with Riverside Church in Three Rivers, donating his time to help and serve others and helping with productions (where he was often found wearing interesting costumes). Carl was a people person and had a gift of encouragement for anyone he crossed paths with, a characteristic he learned from someone he loved very much, Jesus. His enthusiasm for life was contagious. He loved unconditionally. He was a wonderful man, who loved his family and friends very much.

Carl is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Deborah; his mother Lois Neilson; three children Kenton (Chelsi) Bowers, KatieBeth Bowers, and Bryan Bowers; grandchildren Sylvia and Savine Bowers; twin sister Ann (Dave) Bolen; and many nieces and nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his father Robert, and sister Marie Krueger.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at the Eickhoff Funeral Home (311 West Main Street, Mendon, MI 49072). Funeral service for Carl will take place on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 11am at Riverside Church (207 East Michigan Avenue, Three Rivers, MI 49093) with Rev. Douglas Kempton officiating. A private family interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery. It is suggested that memorials and donations be made out to either Hope United or Bair Lake Bible Camp. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at eickhofffuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...