Obituary: Carol Campbell

Carol left the loving arms of her husband, Tim, and moved into the protective embrace of Jesus on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Rose Arbor Place, Kalamazoo. Carol was born the first child of Wayne Harvey Peter and Lois Mary Germaine Peter, Nov. 10, 1946, in Paw Paw.

Carol was first married to John Rigozzi and they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Gina Lynn. Carol worked for The Upjohn Company for more than 30 years until she retired in 2005. While working at Upjohn, she met Tim Campbell on a blind date. They would soon marry, have a son, Matthew James, and spend nearly 42 wonderful and exciting years together.

Carol’s passion in life was her family and she was an avid sports fan. She loved following her daughter, son, and grandchildrens’ soccer, baseball, football, dancing, and cheerleading endeavors and was so proud of their academic achievements. She loved traveling to different professional baseball and football stadiums around the country with friends and family and enjoyed relaxing on a sunny beach. Carol also never met a dog she didn’t love (and who didn’t love her back!) and often had up to three in the home at any one time.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Tom Peter.

Carol is survived by her husband, James Timothy (Tim) Campbell; daughter, Gina (John) Hayes of Hinsdale, IL; son, Matt (Jenny) Campbell of Grand Rapids, MI; four brothers, Jack Peter of San Benito, TX, Bill (Diane) Peter of Paw Paw, Wayne Junior (Jerri Lou) Peter of Church Point, LA, and Mickey (Diane) Peter of Mattawan; sisters, Barb (Bernie) Strehlow, of Otsego, MI, Sandy Kretsinger of St. Louis Park, MN; aunt, Marcia Springsteen of Crawfordville, FL; and grandchildren, John Henry Hayes, McKenna Hayes, Zachary Hayes, and Rowan Campbell.

Services were held Saturday, Sept. 9, at Adams Funeral Home, Paw Paw. A private interment will take place at Wildey Cemetery, Paw Paw Township, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Kalamazoo Humane Society. A very special note of thanks to the Bronson Methodist Hospital 2nd floor General Surgery Unit whose care and compassion for Carol was outstanding.

Share a memory or sign the online tribute wall at: www.adamspawpaw.com