Obituary: Carol Joy Grudecki

Carol Joy Grudecki, 84, of Kalamazoo, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Bronson Methodsit Hospital, Kalamazoo. Carol was born Aug. 11, 1938, in Paw Paw, the daughter of the late Boyd G. Bessey and Carol (Dornan) Bessey.

Carol was a talented artist and musician from her childhood. In high school, she played the piano and was active in the choir. After high school, she continued to develop her artistic skills and enjoyed singing in the choir at First Assembly of God Church, Kalamazoo, and the United Methodist Fellowship Choir with Almena United Methodist Church. Carol created artwork for her high school and continued on through her employment with Vineyard Press, Paw Paw, where she created artwork. She also enjoyed writing stories and was part of the writers group at her church. Carol was an avid animal lover from her childhood. She loved all animals, but especially her kitties that she had raised over many years.

On July 25, 1964, Carol was united in marriage to John Grudecki, who preceded her in death in 2000.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Traci Glasscock; three grandchildren, Valerie Glasscock, Sarah (Vitold) Chernatinski and Rachel (Jaron “Ramon”) Barnett; four great-grandchildren, Chloe Smith, Kai Olson, Annabell Castaneda and Elealeh Chernatinski.

Carol was also preceded in death by her brother, Tom (Joanne) Bessey.

Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Barringer officiating. Immediately following services, there will be a time of food and fellowship held at the funeral home. Private interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Kalamazoo Animal Rescue.

Share a memory or sign the online tribute wall at: www.adamspawpaw.com