Obituary: Cheryl Dawn

Cheryl Dawn Hudson, 75, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 16, 1947 in Elkhart, Ind., the daughter of Harley and Lilly (Watkins) Hall, and graduated from White Pigeon High School with the Class of 1968.

Cheryl worked as a manager at several businesses in Three Rivers and most recently as an automotive technician at Eaton Corporation for 18 years where she eventually retired from.

She also enjoyed bowling, fishing, archery, playing cards, and visiting with friends. She loved to cook and made the best potato soup, mayonnaise cake, and Christmas bread pudding.

On August 20, 2015 Cheryl was united in marriage to Julia Lynn Stratton. Together they raised five children and in later years adored watching their seven grandchildren.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her wife, Julia Lynn Stratton; daughters, Charlotte Harris and Cher (Billy) Nickols; sons, John, Steve, and Matthew Stratton; grandchildren, Sebastian, Kelsey, Cloe, Mariah, Jordan, Trinity, and Isiah; sisters, JoAnn Ackerson and Christine Grove; special nephew, Wayne (Shawna) Berry; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Juday Hall and Marica Hall; brother, John Hall; and niece, Joyce Hall.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 6, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers.

Donations in Cheryl’s memory may be directed to the family of Cheryl in care of Julia Stratton. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.