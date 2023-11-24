Obituary: Chris Howard Buckhold

Chris Howard Buckhold, age 83, of Sturgis, Michigan, passed away early Tuesday morning November 21, 2023 at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.

Chris was born July 31, 1940 in Three Rivers, Michigan, son of Howard and Frances (Tessin) Buckhold.

He was a graduate of Three Rivers High School with the class of 1958. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Army, serving from June 1958 – May 1961 with the military police, with a tour of duty in St. Nazaire, France. While in France he married Paulette Marrie, this marriage ended in divorce. After his discharge from the Army he come to Sturgis and served on the Sturgis Police Department from 1961-1967. Chris worked in the insurance and investment business for Lutheran Brotherhood for 25 years and retired from Midland National Insurance Company.

On May 5, 1973 he married Deann (Dimmick) Cominator in Battle Creek they were married 50 years.

Being a lifelong Lutheran he loved and served his Lord, family and friends and his country. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sturgis. He served on the St. Joseph County 911 Central Dispatch policy board, Western Michigan Fire Chiefs Association, St. Joseph County Conservation Club and the Lazy Boys Bass Club. For 38 year from 1962 – 2000 he served on the Sturgis Rural Fire Dept., retiring as Assistant Fire Chief.

Chris enjoyed bass fishing in his Ranger boat, firefighting and morning coffee at McDonald’s. He had a mind for numbers and figures, was always up on current events, and a staunch Republican.

Chris is survived by his loving and dedicated wife Deann; stepchildren; Lora Cominator & William Cominator, step grandchildren; Bo (Claire) McMillin, Ashley (Kenny McClain) McMillin & Bailey (Matt) Barnell, grandchildren; Jerry Caudill & Eric (Jessie Croons) Buckhold, great grandchildren; Amelia & Aryana Buckhold, step great grandchildren; Cameran, Mia, Blakelie, Noah & Wyatt McMillin, Bryleigh & Makaela McCain, Adisyn & Raegan Barnell, sisters; Janet Smith & Jean Rice, brother David (Cheryl) Buckhold, sister-in-law; Leann Davis, brother-in-law; Fred (Dee) Dimmick.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, daughter; Patricia Caudill, stepdaughter; Lynn McMillin and brother-in-law; Stuart Davis.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Private graveside services and interment of the remains will take place at a later date, at the Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers where full military honors will be conferred by Captain John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Army Honor Guards.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1108 Lafayette St., Sturgis, MI. 49091 or Thurston Woods Village, 307 N. Franks Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.

