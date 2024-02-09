Obituary: Christina Lynn Ruple

Christina Lynn Ruple, 47, of Sturgis, passed away on Feb. 2, at Borgess Hospital.

Christing was born at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo MI on Nov. 19, 1976, to Debra (Staffer) and Martin Ruple. She had 1 brother, Corey Ruple. She grew up in Three Rivers, MI and graduated from Three Rivers High School. Hogging wared from

Christina married and was later divorced from Jamie Rose.

She had 3 childrew, Kenzie (Jordan), Himes, Emillie Lucas) and Isaak Rose. They gave her 5 grandchildren Adalyn, Koen and Koralin Himes and Kyson Goben and Camdyn Rose.

She was extremely valued member of the Auxiliary and Legion in Sturgis, MI, where she was a bartender.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

