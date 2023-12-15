Obituary: Christine Charleymea Evans

Christine Charleymea Evans, 66, of Three Rivers, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2023 at her home.

She was born May 8, 1957 in Three Rivers, the daughter and ninth child of Sterling and Margaret (Parker) White. She lived in Three Rivers her whole life.

Christine accepted Christ at an early age and her church home was Bethel Baptist Church. Christine graduated from the Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1975. She then attended and graduated from Glen Oaks Community College and continued her studies at Western Michigan to focus on accounting. She worked at Old Kent Bank, 5/3 Bank, and most recently American Axle & Manufacturing.

On 8/16/2009 she married Robert Evans. They shared their life together here in Three Rivers.

She leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life: her husband, Robert Evans; son, Michael (Megan) White; sister Harriet (Gwen) Jordan; brothers: Anthony (Tree) White; Lawrence (Diane) White Sr.; Lamon White; Orren White Sr.; Ronald (Donna) White Sr.; Sterling (Diane) White Jr.; grandchildren: Abigail, Aaliyah, Maggie, and Madison. And a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by both parents, and one sibling: Louis J. Henry-Swanigan.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at noon with visitation one hour prior at Bethel Baptist Church, 17852 S. River Road, with Pastor Terry Cropper officiating. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery, at a later date.

