Obituary: Christine Kay Green

Christine Kay Green, age 70 of Clare, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at the MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Christine was born the daughter of Russell A. and Elizabeth Marie (Robinson) Miller on January 26, 1952 in Mount Clemens. She moved to the Clare and Farwell area in 1970 where she resided until her passing. Christine was married to Robert L. Green on July 12, 1975. Christine had been a seamstress by trade having owned several fabric stores including Peppermint Patty and Sew What Embroidery in Farwell; she had also worked for Rogers Athletics. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, crocheting and spending time with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; she had belonged to T.O.P.S. as well as a quilting club. Christine was a great baker and had run a catering business for a time.

Christine is survived by her ex-husband Robert Green of Clare; her daughter Elizabeth (Dan) Sims of Mt. Pleasant; her stepdaughter Sherry (Har) Hoult of Clare; a brother Russ (Meg) Miller of Farwell; 5 grandchildren, Adam (Hannah) Gott, Krista (Logan) Laney, Brendan Green, Jeremy Tigner and Stephanie Tigner and 6 great grandchildren Addy, Cooper, Kolten, Braiden, Carter and one on the way. Christine was predeceased by her parents, her daughter Angela Green, stepdaughter Robin Green and her sister Denise Waldron.

Visitation and services will be held at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4 to 8 P.M. Visitation will also be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 11 A.M. until the time of service at 1 P.M. with Mr. Mark Salchert officiating. Burial will be held privately in the Surrey Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund of Clare County. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com.