Obituary: Connie Lyanne (Peters) Stoppenback

Connie Lyanne (Peters) Stoppenbach, deeply loved wife and mother, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Fairview Nursing & Rehabilitation Community in Centreville at the age of 75.

Connie was born December 21, 1947 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Charles and Phyllis (Reed) Peters. She was raised in Constantine, Michigan and graduated from Constantine High School in 1966, later attending Glen Oaks Community College.

On August 12, 1966, Connie married Richard Stoppenbach, also of Constantine. Connie and Richard were homebodies who loved to share coffee dates, drives, movies, and family. Mackinac Island was a particular favorite with the couple enjoying many visits to the island.

Connie cared deeply about young people and was able to fulfill this passion as Family Worker “Miss Connie” at CAA Headstart for 25 years. Her altruistic nature to help children led her first to volunteering in the schools, and later, to a seat on the Three Rivers Board of Education where she served for 20 years. Connie was also involved in the Girl Scouts, serving as a troop leader and as Service Unit Chairman.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Richard; daughter Tamara; son Cory (Shannon); grandchildren Blaine, Hailey, Emma, Erin, and Edy; great-granddaughter Alexandria; and family friend Trevon.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Phyllip.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation will be conducted with services to be planned at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com. Donations in Connie’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.