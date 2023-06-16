Obituary: Conrad Felton Harmon

Conrad Felton Harmon

February 23, 1943- June 2, 2023

Conrad Felton Harmon, 80, of LaFayette, AL, passed away at his home on June 2, 2023.

Con is survived by his former wife, Linda N. Harmon and their children, Ashley (Dori) Harmon, Michelle (Scott) Taylor, as well as his son, Hunter Harmon, three granddaughters, Tori and Maci Harmon and Abby Taylor, his sister, Crystal Rogers and his niece and nephew, Hannah and Hiram Rogers. He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Jonathan F. Harmon, his father and mother, Roy and Elma Harmon, and a sister, Lynda Pinnix.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church on County Road 62 in Marcoot on Tuesday, June 6th at 11 am, CDT. Casual attire is preferred.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John F. Harmon Endowment Scholarship in Archeology at Auburn University as follows:

Checks payable to “Auburn University Foundation” should be mailed to:

Annual Fund, Attn: Gift Processing

317 S. College St.

Auburn, AL 36849

Please note “John F. Harmon Scholarship” on the memo line.