Obituary: Constance Joyce “Connie” Eickhoff

Constance Joyce “Connie” Eickhoff, age 76 of Mendon, died Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on February 20, 1946 the daughter of Howard “Taxi” Hackenburg and Avis (Baker) Hackenburg. She graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1964. Later that summer she met her future husband while working at Research Molding in Mendon. She was married to Martin James Eickhoff on November 27, 1965 in Mendon. Connie provided in-home child care for many working mothers. She also worked briefly at Lear Plastics and T-H Plastics in Mendon.

She served as the Secretary for the Sunday Night Mixed League at Frosty Lanes in Three Rivers. She was a passionate volunteer and sponsor of the Mendon Riverfest for decades, and several of those years she served as chair of the Riverfest Board. She, along with her husband Marty, were also instrumental in establishing the Mendon High School Academic Hall of Fame, and were volunteers for the Mendon Sports Boosters. Connie displayed and sold hand-made items at several area craft shows. She enjoyed bird watching, working in her rose garden, and decorating her home for the holidays both inside and out. She was also a faithful follower of the Detroit Tigers and Lions.

Connie is survived by three children, Michael Eickhoff of Mendon, Shelly Eickhoff of Portage, and Matthew (Alex) Eickhoff of Grand Rapids; seven granddaughters, Melanie, Madalyn, Claire, and Kemeny Eickhoff, and Taylor, Julia, and Sarah Sutter; and a grandchild on the way; two sisters, Tracy Miller and Carol Weiandt both of Three Rivers; and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. The was preceded in death by her parents; and by her husband, Marty in 2006.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm Thursday at the Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday, February 17, 2023 at the funeral home followed by interment in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. It is suggested that donations be directed to either the Mendon Riverfest, or to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com