Obituary: Craig A. Baker

Craig A. Baker, a dedicated individual who worked in the food processing industry for over 35 years, has passed away at the age of 59 on September 12, 2023, surrounded by his wife and daughter.

Born on June 17, 1964, in Livonia, MI, Craig was raised in a loving family by his parents Ruth and Charles Baker Sr. He shared a special bond with his siblings Cindy, Cathy, and Chuck.

Family always held great significance for Craig. He married the love of his life, Maria, and their union blessed them with 44 years of cherished memories together. Craig took enormous pride in their children: Chad Baker (Shelley), Brian Baker (Hailey), and Caren Elmore (Jake). The love they shared as a family was truly remarkable.

Craig embraced being a Papa with pure delight. His nine grandchildren – Irene, Molly, Gwen, CJ, Ayden, Ryley, Charlotte, Owen, and Oliver – brought immense joy into his life. He relished every moment spent with them and filled their lives with boundless love.

Beyond his professional achievements and family life, Craig had a vibrant personality that touched the lives of those around him. Though described as strong-willed and stubborn at times, he possessed a heart full of kindness that led him to selflessly lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Despite facing adversity when diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) three years ago, Craig’s indomitable spirit never wavered. He faced each day with positivity and an unwavering faith in God. Craig became an inspiration to all who knew him as he navigated life’s challenges with courage and grace, sharing his powerful testimony.

As we gather together to remember and honor his life, a gathering of all will be held at Freshwater Community Church in Paw Paw on September 23, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Following the gathering, a Celebration of Life service will commence at noon, then a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Freshwater Community Church (600 E. Michigan Ave Paw Paw, MI 49079) or The ALS Association Michigan Chapter #TeamBaker (P.O. Box 26599 Fraser, MI 48026).