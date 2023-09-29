Obituary: Dale Joseph Hoffman

Dale Joseph Hoffman, 86, of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023.

He was born December 16, 1936 in Maybee, Michigan, the son of Joseph and Ruth (Meffert) Hoffman; following the death of his father, the family moved to Ann Arbor where he graduated from St. Thomas Catholic High School.

Dale worked as a deputy and later a lieutenant for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department, then worked for General Motors until his retirement.

On May 18, 1963 he married Mary E. French in Ann Arbor; the couple moved to Three Rivers in 1979.

Dale attended First United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Mary Hoffman; daughters, Julie (Duane) Hoffman-Hoxie and Jennifer (Arthur) Bartrug; grandchildren, Luke, Isabella, and Maxwell Hoxie; brother, Lee Hoffman; sister, June (William) O’neil; step-sister, Ann Agelger.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hoffman.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Main St., Three Rivers. A memorial service will follow at noon at the church with Rev. Derl Keefer officiating. He will be laid to rest in Moorepark Cemetery at a later date.

Donations in Dale’s memory may be directed to Centrica Care Navigators or First United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church and at the funeral home.

