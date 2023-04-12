Obituary: Daniel Lee Kaylor

Daniel Lee Kaylor, 69, died at home in West Olive, on April, 1 2023.

Dan was born in Allegan, MI on Feb 13, 1954, to David and Arvilla Kaylor. His parents died in 1961 and he was raised by Lyle and June Bensinger in Allegan. Dan served for four years in the U.S Army and was a member of the 82nd Airborne. After leaving the Army he was a corrections officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections for almost 30 years. He worked at the Michigan Dunes Correctional Facility for 13 years where he was affectionately known as Danny to his beloved coworkers. He retired from the Brooks Correctional Facility.

He was proceeded in death by his mom and dad, David and Arvilla Kaylor, and father, Lyle Bensinger.

He is survived by his daughters, Gabrielle Kaylor, Kelsey Boersma; stepdaughter, Jessie (Michael) Emdin-Hill; mother, June Bensinger; sisters, Rebecca (Russ) Deaton , Esther Simpson, Mercedes (Roger) Greene; brother, Wesley Kaylor; foster sister, Cheryl (Russ) Bradfield; former wife, Betsy Emdin, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will take place on Saturday, April 8 from 1-4pm at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas, Ave. Holland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to “Crash’s Landing”, to honor Daniels love for cats. https://www.crashslanding.org/donate/support-the-claws/