Obituary: Darlene Marie Britton

Darlene Marie Britton, 79, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 6, 1943 in Niles, the daughter of James and Jeanette (Meyers) Davis. Darlene graduated from Niles High School in 1961, then graduated from the South Bend College of Commerce.

On October 2, 1965 Darlene married Robert W. Britton. They shared nearly 36 years of marriage before his passing in 2001. They spent many years traveling to Texas and Florida for the winter months and then spending summers enjoying traveling around Michigan.

She worked in the Trust Department at the First National Bank from 1980 to 1997. She really enjoyed working with her customers of the Trust Department and all the employees of the bank.

Darlene loved traveling, gardening, going to casinos, and especially giving away quotes of the day. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and The Commission on Aging. She loved to spread sunshine to whomever she met.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Sherrie (Joe) Nowicki and Suzanne (Paul) Phillips, and her “special adopted daughter” Shannon Menz; three grandsons, Matt Phillips, Alex Phillips, and Ryan Nowicki; a very loving sister, Nancy (John) Hettwer; and two special nieces, Amy Gnagy and Vickie Walsh.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation will be conducted; a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 645 S. Douglas Ave., Three Rivers, with Fr. R. Mathias officiating. Interment will be in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens, Niles.

Donations in Darlene’s memory may be directed to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Envelopes are available at or may be sent to Hohner Funeral Home.

