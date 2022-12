Obituary: Darryll Jones

Darryll Jones, 62, of Three Rivers, died Friday, December 16, 2022. His life began July 24, 1960, in Gary, Indiana.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, for a time of telling stories and sharing memories.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com.