Obituary: David Allen Bannow

David Allen Bannow, 64, of Jones, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Bronson Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 2, 1959 in Dowagiac, the son of Norman and Carolyn (Mott) Bannow, and graduated from Dowagiac High School with the Class of 1978. He played drums in the school band, and after graduation, raced motocross.

On April 19, 1980, Dave married Merrilyn Stephenson. The couple lived at Fisher Lake for six months before moving to Jones. They enjoyed camping and traveling, especially trips to Florida and North Carolina.

Initially employed by the city of Dowagiac as a maintenance worker, he later worked at Dock Foundry before starting Lake Effect Marine at Sister Lakes with his brother Tom. He enjoyed the people, the water, and the freedom of being his own boss. In 2003, he started The Boat Shop in Jones. He did snowplowing for 20 years, and spent 12 winters working at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area.

Dave loved spending time with his family, especially his sons, with bow hunting a favorite hobby. He was a character, prankster, jokester, and – as he named one of his boats – an “Instigator.” He was a member of First Baptist Church of Newberg.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Merrilyn Bannow; sons, Joshua Bannow and Kyle (Summer) Bannow; grandchildren, Romy and Sage Bannow; brother, Thomas (Lori) Bannow; sister, Patricia Mellen; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 26, 2024 beginning at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Newberg, 13021 Born St., Jones. A memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mike Owen officiating.

Donations in Dave’s memory may be directed to First Baptist Church of Newberg. Envelopes will be available at the church and at Hohner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

Like this: Like Loading...