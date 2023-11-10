Obituary: David Frederick Recher

David Frederick Recher, 94, of Three Rivers, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Edgewood Health & Rehabilitation.

He was born October 19, 1929, in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of the Rev. John M. and Mildred (Summit) Recher Sr., and lived in Ohio and Massachusetts until the family moved to Michigan in 1946. He graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1948 and became a carpenter, working with his father-in-law, David York, and brother-in-law, Phillip York.

David served his country as a weapons mechanic (armorer) in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

On July 2, 1950, he was united in marriage to Mary York in a ceremony at St. John’s Lutheran Church officiated by his father, Pastor John Recher. David and Mary were blessed with 73 years of marriage.

David held several jobs, but was best known as St. Joseph County 3rd District Court Administrator. Over the years at the Court, he made many lifelong friends.

He was an outdoorsman, woodworker, and artist whose paintings have been donated to organizations in the community. As a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, he was involved in many activities, including lay ministry. He taught, and was involved in, many Bible studies until his recent illness. He also participated, along with his wife, Mary, in the Three Rivers Community Players, and after their retirement, they enjoyed traveling, both in the United States and overseas. He touched many lives both personally and professionally.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Recher; sons, Eric (Janet) Recher and Peter Recher; daughter, Rachel (John) Evans; granddaughters, Mary Moore, Kyrah (Bill) Burns, and Courtney Evans; 6 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, the Rev. John M. Recher Jr. and Robert A. Recher Sr.; and a foster sister, Grace Marple.

Visitation was held Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 56050 Buckhorn Rd., Three Rivers. A memorial service followed at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor James Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in David’s memory may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lutheran World Relief, or the South Michigan Food Bank. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home and at the church.

