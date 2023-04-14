Obituary: David Lee Hayes

David Lee Hayes, age 76 of White Pigeon, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023. He was born in Constantine on April 4, 1947, a son of Theodore and Darlene (Leister) Hayes. David graduated from Constantine High School in 1965 and attended Glen Oaks Community College. He served in the US Army from 1966 – 1968, and then the US Army Reserves until 1972. David married Jamie Keckler on December 2, 2016.

David worked in maintenance at American Axle in Three Rivers for 21 years, retiring in 2015. He also worked at Kirsch in Sturgis for 26 years. David was a member of the White Pigeon American Legion Post #138 and Constantine American Legion Post #223 for over 30 years, and the White Pigeon Lions Club for 40 years. He enjoyed bowling and played in various leagues for over 25 years.

Surviving David are his wife Jamie Hayes, White Pigeon, son Derrick (Dawn) Hayes, Constantine, daughter Sarah (Brady) Rousch, Buchanan, step-children Heather (Nick) Cantarella, Colon and David (Brooks) Layton, Jr., Battle Creek, grandchildren Dustin (Jordan) Grames, Tyler Graber, Blake Graber, Dalton (Josh) Quintanilla, Daryan Hayes, Deegan Hayes, Aurora Cantarella, Nicholas Cantarella, David Layton III, Abigail Layton, Seth Layton, and several great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother Dennis Hayes, White Pigeon, sister Diana (Richard) Wright, Constantine, half-sister Beverly Mansfield, Tuscon, AZ, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his children’s mother Cherryl (Lutz) Hayes, half-brothers Theodore Hayes and Charles Hayes, and half-sisters Louise Long and Virginia Hanson, sister-in-law Penny Hayes and brother-in-law Richard Mansfield..

Relatives and friends were received Tuesday April 11th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine.Funeral services were Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Ted Hayes officiating. Interment was in Constantine Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to White Pigeon Action Club or St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund. Please visit David’s memorial page to sign his guest book and leave a message for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.