Obituary: David M. Broker

David M. Broker, 69, of Three Rivers, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2023 at his home, surrounded by love.

He was born May 14, 1954 in Three Rivers, the son of Jack and Margaret (Cassell) Broker, and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1972.

David worked as a millwright at American Axle for more than 20 years. David’s talents are too numerous to mention, you would often find him in his barn with a beer in one hand and a carving tool in the other. He loved many things but his pups and family were at the top of the list.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Jan Broker; sister, Judy (Scott) Mitchell; brother-in-law, Gary C. Reames, son, David Scott Broker, daughters, Theresa Williams (Stephen Malleck), Wendy Carpenter and Brandi (Edgar) Martinez, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jane Reetz, Jan Reames, and Joan Bracy; and brothers-in-law, Frank Bracy and Robert Reetz.

Following cremation, there will be a celebration of life for family and invited friends.

Donations in David’s memory may be directed to Centrica Care Navigators.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.