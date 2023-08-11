Obituary: David Robert Bell

David Robert Bell, better known to family and friends as “Wiley,” passed away at his home in Three Rivers on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Born June 13, 1960 in Three Rivers, the son of Robert LeRoy and Doris (Mechling) Bell, Wiley grew up in Three Rivers and graduated alongside the Class of 1978.

A painter by trade, Wiley owned his own business, Bell’s Southern Painting and Waterproofing, which he started after having moved to Fort Myers Beach, FL. Wiley operated the business for over 20 years and took great pride in his work. Wiley loved living in Florida, but in the late 1990s decided to move back to Michigan to be closer to his family and friends. In his later years, Wiley also worked for Waste Management and for American Axle & Manufacturing, both in Three Rivers.

A skilled fisherman, Wiley loved taking fishing trips and was known for always catching very big fish … much bigger fish than his brother-in-law John (despite the fact that very little photographic evidence of such occurrences exists). In addition, Wiley loved riding his four-wheeler, being in the outdoors, listening to blues music, spending time with his kitty, Blues (named for the music he loved), and enjoying a Jim Beam or Bloody Mary with friends and family. Most of all though, Wiley loved his family and friends unconditionally.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his parents, Robert (Carol) Bell and Doris Bell; sisters, Debra Bell and Diane (John) Bell-Norton; brother, D.J. (Sue) Bell; son, Joshua David Bell; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; special neighbors (Steve, Tammy, and Tim); and many many friends.

Wiley was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Zuzanek.

A celebration of life will be held at the end of August at the Riviera; details will be shared across social media.

Donations in Wiley’s memory may be directed to the Animal Rescue Fund. Envelopes are available at the Hohner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.