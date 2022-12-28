Obituary: David Von Ins, 80

David Lee Von Ins (DVI to everyone who knew him) died peacefully, surrounded by his family on the morning of Dec. 22, 2022 at age 80.

He is survived by the love of his life and great beauty Jan; his exceptional children Nicholas, Nancy (John Tolley) and David III; two dynamite grandchildren, Maggie and Leroy Tolley; and his siblings Doris Bell and James Von Ins. He is predeceased by his parents, David A. and Rose Anna Von Ins, and siblings Louise Love and Dale Von Ins.

DVI was born Sept. 15, 1942 in Holland, graduated from Holland High School and Hope College and began his illustrious teaching career at Douglas Elementary where he molded the minds of countless generations of area youths.

A passionate golfer, he coached the Saugatuck High School Boys Golf Team for 30 years, along the way earning more than 18 conference championships, 2 Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame appointments, and inventing the legendary Foonman Point System and Foonman Cup. He was also a founding partner in Ravines Golf Club.

After retiring from teaching, DVI leaned into his true passion, bartending, where his wealth of knowledge of fine wines, spirits, beers and all other matters; his wit and skill as a raconteur; and his engaging conversation style served him well.

He plied the trade at Clearbrook Golf Course, Ravines, and The Global Café, before settling into the role of chief bartender and general factotum at Phil’s Bar and Grille, where he held court for countless lunches and founded the Booze Travelers Drinking Society.

His leisure hours were spent poring over volumes of classic literature, delighting in classical music and hip-hop, cooking with aplomb dishes from the pantheon of haute cuisine, and studying the rise and fall of ancient civilizations.

In lieu of tears, DVI would implore you to pour yourself a stiff gin martini on the rocks (Gordon’s preferred, but any brand will do), drop in an olive or two, and raise that glass high to a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Saugatuck Golf Team (P.O. Box 818, Douglas, MI 49406 Attn: Kim Sharda). For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com