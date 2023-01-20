Obituary: Dawn Marr

It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce that Dawn Marr, 70, of Farwell, Michigan has peacefully passed away with her family by her side.

Dawn spent her entire life helping others. She held many roles in her career assisting people with disabilities, people of age, and anyone else that needed a helping hand. When Dawn wasn’t helping others, she enjoyed her other passion, spending time outdoors. She enjoyed camping in the Upper Peninsula, bonfires in her backyard, feeding wildlife, golfing, and ATV riding.

Above all else, Dawn was most known for loving her dear family and all of God’s creatures, whether large or small, especially her best friend Angel the cat that never left her side. Dawn touched the hearts of so many, and will be so greatly missed by all.

Dawn was preceded in death by brother Jim Miller (Marilou) of Farwell, MI, brother Carl R. Miller (Mary Jo) of Farwell, MI, brother Jack Miller (Linda) of Farwell, brother in law Richard A Smith ( Suzanne Miller) of Farwell, MI, and her father and mother Carl F. Miller and Doris (LeGear) of Farwell, MI.

She is survived by: her son Chad Marr (Traci) and grandsons Evan, Landon, and to be announced Miss Baby Marr of Reed City, MI, brother Thomas Miller (Barbara) of Port Orange, FL, sister Dianne (Miller) Ruemmler of Farwell, MI, sister Suzanne (Miller) Smith of Farwell, MI, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Dawn’s family asks to continue Dawn’s passion of giving by donating to a local charity of your choice in memory of Dawn.

