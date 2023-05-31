Obituary: Dean Edward Beatty

Dean Edward Beatty, 92 passed away, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Briarwood Assisted Living in Allegan Michigan. Born October 23, 1930 in Detroit Michigan to Joseph and Jean Beatty. United in marriage to the late Margaret Mary O’Connell on November 11, 1948 in Angola Indiana.

Dean is survived by sons; Chuck (Debbie) Beatty, David Beatty, Steve Beatty, grandchildren; Brianna (Allen) Spencer, Dean (Erin) Beatty, Erin(Matt) Brady, Kevin (Denise) Beatty, Kristen Beatty, Jacob Beatty and Danette Beatty and son in law Ryan Currie.

Preceded in death by wife of 44 years, Margaret, granddaughter Megan Currie and siblings; Larry Beatty, Charles Beatty, Patty Crosby, Gordon Beatty and Bonnie Grieves.

Dean graduated from St. Anne High School in Detroit, where he met and married the love of his life Margaret. Together they raised 3 sons. Dean worked for Ford Motor Company for 33 years as an Engineer, and was proud and appreciative of his career with Ford. Dean was very athletic, loved all sports but baseball was his passion, he once tried out for the Detroit Tigers Baseball Team. During his retirement Dean was an avid Golfer, Bowler and Tennis player. He was an avid ice skater, cross country skier and loved walking in the woods with his dog.

Dean was the dancer in the family, people lined up to dance with him at family functions. In his later years Dean’s favorite companion was his Yellow Lab Yogi whom he loved dearly.

Cremation has taken place per Dean’s wishes. In leu of flowers please make a donation to Wings of Hope Hospice. To view Dean’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333.