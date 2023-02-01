Obituary: Dencil Hope

Dencil Hope, 89, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, January 16,2023 at home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Hope logged for many years. He loved his family, coon and deer hunting and Chambers Academy Football.

Mr. Hope was preceded in death by his Mother Ms. Ollie Mae Hope and daughter and son-in-law Susan and Joe Day.

He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Frances M. Hope. Sons Phillip “Bubba” (Diane) Hope of Lanett and Michael (Lisa) Hope of Boaz. Grandchildren, Constance (Jason) Robinson of Lanett, Cody (Hannah) Hope of Lanett, Grayson (Bailey) Hope of Madison, Elese (Cade) White of Geraldine, Ethan Hope of Boaz, Bailee Bowen (Austin) of Lincoln and Casen Bowen (Trista) Piedmont. Great-grandchildren Jay, Madison, Braylon, Ansley, Lily, Camilla ,Haven and Eli.

Pallbearers will be, Cody, Grayson and Ethan Hope. Jay and Madison Robinson and Casen Bowen.

The family would like to thank Chattahoochee Hospice and Lafayette Fire Department for all your help and kindness.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made in Mr. Hopes’ memory to Log a Load for Kids.