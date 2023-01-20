Obituary: Diane Jean DeHaan

Diane Jean DeHaan passed to her eternal home on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023. Diane was born August 6, 1950, the first of four Kuizema sisters. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessica (DeBoer) Kuizema and by her brother-in-law, Kock Seng Chee.

Diane is survived by her faithful husband of 32 years, Mark; her son, Scott Green; father, Harold Kuizema; and three sisters, Ellen and Norm Thomasma, Carole and Al Valk and Joan Chee, as well as several nieces and nephews.

While a teenager an uninvited fog of mental illness moved into Diane’s life and, though sometimes lifting, lingered for the remainder of her life. Diane and her family lamented this reality, all the while believing that God would have the final word. On clear days Diane could be gregarious, playful, bright, creative and engaging. She loved to sing, to walk, arrange flowers and ride the Honda Goldwing with Mark. Her foundational faith in God’s goodness persisted throughout her life.

Mark and the family will be available for visitation at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4646 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Kentwood, on Thursday, February 2 from 5 pm to 7 pm. On Friday, February 3 a memorial service will be held at 11 am at Oakdale Park Church, 961 Temple St. SE, Grand Rapids, with a luncheon following. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.