Obituary: Don L. Troyer, M.D.

Don L. Troyer, M.D. died on November 11, 2023 at his home in Three Rivers. He was born on January 13, 1949 to Dana O. Troyer, M.D. and Verna (Burkholder) Troyer in Dhamtari, India, where they were serving as medical missionaries. He grew up in Goshen, Indiana where he graduated from Goshen High School and Goshen College with High Honors. During medical school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland he married Verna Hostetler on August 27, 1972. After completing a residency in Family Medicine at Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 1978, he and Verna moved to Paoli, Indiana to join Comprehensive Health Care, a medical group dedicated to serving one of the most medically underserved counties in southern Indiana. In 1986, they moved to Michigan with their three children to enable Don to complete training as a Jungian Analyst at the C.G. Jung Institute of Chicago in 1995. Don had established a solo practice in Family Medicine in Portage in 1992 and served as both a family doctor and Jungian Analyst there until 2014 when he retired from Family Medicine and limited his practice to Jungian Analysis in Kalamazoo. He was a dedicated physician and analyst who sought to serve the person as a whole and not just an illness. He was active as a Senior Training Analyst and teacher at the C.G. Jung Institute of Chicago, where he richly enjoyed the collegial participation in monitoring committees for the Analyst Training Program. He was a frequent speaker and retreat leader at Apple Farm Community in Three Rivers, Michigan. He was a member of Florence Church of the Brethren, Mennonite where he served on the leadership team and offered meditations on occasion. A three-sport athlete in high school, he enjoyed lifelong running, biking and swimming. Don loved his summer vacations with his family every summer on Lake Michigan.

He is survived by Verna, his wife of 51 years, his brothers: Robert M. Troyer, M.D., Indianapolis, IN, F. John Troyer, M.A., Akron, OH, his Children: Allison Troyer Wiswell (Tom) of Hastings, MI, Nathan Troyer (Sara) of Clarklake, MI, and Adam Troyer (Carrie) of Zeeland, MI and three grandchildren: Trenton, Norah and Devyn.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts can be made to Apple Farm Community, 12291 Hoffman Road, Three Rivers, MI 49093.

