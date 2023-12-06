Obituary: Donald Eugene Drew

Donald Eugene Drew

January 12, 1955 – November 28, 2023

Donald Eugene Drew, a man of quiet strength and humble spirit, passed away on the 28th of November 2023, at the age of 68. Born on January 12, 1955, Donald’s journey through life was marked by his loving nature, generosity, and the skillful touch of a man who could fix anything he set his hands to. Donald was preceded in death by his cherished wife Brenda Drew, his father Robert Drew, his brother Robert Drew, and his stepbrother Robert Dirkse. Their memories are a treasured legacy that continues to live on through those he left behind. Donald’s gentle presence will be profoundly missed by his surviving family, including his mother Louise Dirkse, his children Donnie and Sammantha Drew, his five stepchildren, his half-brother Fred Dirkse and his wife Bekah, his stepbrother Brian Dirkse and his wife Marcia, and his stepsister Darlene Haas and her husband Ron. The joy he brought into their lives extends to his many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, who will carry forward the light of his love. A lifelong farmer, Donald had a profound connection to the land and a gift for nurturing growth, both in the fields he tended and in the hearts of those he met. His passion for agriculture was matched by his innate ability to tinker with big machines and equipment, a testament to his practical knowledge and inventive mind. The roar of a Mustang or the ruggedness of a Jeep brought a gleam to his eye, as he appreciated both the beauty and engineering of these classic American vehicles. Donald’s life reflected the values he held dear: love, generosity, and an unassuming nature that endeared him to all. His hands, always ready to build or repair, were an extension of his generous heart. As a handyman, he was without peer, and his ability to solve problems was only matched by the kindness with which he offered his help. In his quieter moments, Donald found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Whether it was sharing a laugh with loved ones or enjoying the tranquility of his surroundings, he embraced every moment with a gentle gratitude. The absence of his laughter will be felt deeply, but the essence of who he was will continue to resonate in the lives he touched. Now the room will no longer echo with his laughter since he has moved on into the mists of ever after, but to those who know and love him like we still do. His memory will warm our hearts ’till we go to heaven too.

A simple service will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Chappell Funeral Home, 637 W. Main St. Fennville, Mi. 49408 Starting at 12:00pm