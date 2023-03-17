Obituary: Donald Kenneth Workman

Donald Kenneth Workman, 78, of Marcellus, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Edgewood Health & Rehabilitation.

He was born April 28, 1944, in Kalamazoo, the son of John and Helen (Hackenberg) Workman, but was raised by his grandparents, Elmer and Mable Hackenberg.

As a young boy growing up in Moorepark, Don was a farmhand who worked for many area farmers and had a paper route throughout Moorepark. He played tennis and baseball, earning a high school varsity letter.

After graduating from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1963, he worked at Johnson Corporation for 17 years, then at GM and Constantine and surrounding plants. Following his retirement, he continued farming.

On August 14, 1965, Don married Sandra Kay “Sandy” Muffley. They enjoyed farming together and raising longhorns, plus traveling through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula camping with their truck trailer.

A member of Center Park United Methodist Church for 50 years, he was always available to help with extra needs at the church.

Don loved the outdoors, sports, but most of all spending time with his family. His many interests included farming, camping, canoeing, coon hunting, riding a side by side ATV, pulling ponies, gardening, playing foursquare, bowling, and horseshoes; coaching Little League and girls’ softball; and watching sports – especially the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and UFC fighting.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy Workman; son, Clint Workman; daughter, Carey (Christopher) Beurmann; grandchildren, Travis (Crystal) Beurmann, Derek (Laura) Beurmann, Codee (Abby) Workman, Taylor Workman, and Emily Workman; great-grandchildren, Kenley, Connor, Bentley, and Valerie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Donna Jean Workman and Joan (Ernie) Mowery.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Visitation will also be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with funeral services to follow at noon. Pastor Matt Oliver from Center Park United Methodist Church will officiate.

He will be laid to rest in Howardsville Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children or to Center Park United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.