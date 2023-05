Donald L. Shultz, 75, passed away on February 24, 2023, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. A brief visitation will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers, prior to interment of cremains at 2:30 p.m. at Ft. Custer National Cemetery.