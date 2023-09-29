Obituary: Donald Lee Winchel

Donald Lee Winchel, 72, of Marcellus, died peacefully Sunday, September 17, 2023 in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began April 12, 1951 in Three Rivers, Michigan the oldest of six children of Max and Katherine Winchel. He married Carol Marie Fitch September 7, 1969 in Moore Park, Michigan.

Donnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to the races.

Don will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Carol Winchel of Marcellus; two daughters, Brenda (Jeremie) Bradley of Vandalia, Kathy (Mark Hamill) Winchel of Portage; one son, Bryan (Lori) Winchel of Three Rivers; four grandchildren, Amber (Robert Beckwith) Meadows, Derrick (Dezarae) Meadows, Landon Hamill, Brady Hamill; three great grandchildren, Carsen Meadows, Natalie Meadows, Archer Meadows; three sisters; one brother; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Howardsville Cemetery in Flowerfield Township.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Donald be made to Beacon Hospice, 711 South Health Parkway, Three Rivers, Michigan 49093

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.