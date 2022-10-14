Obituary: Donna Jean O’Connor

DONNA JEAN (PARDO) O’CONNOR- 58 passed away unexpectedly on October 6th, 2022 at home. She was born January 9th, 1964 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Vernon Pardo and Frances Pardo. Donna graduated from Farwell High School. Occupations were a cook and caretaker. She later became disabled. She loved to spend time with family, play cards/dice, go to the casino, and always help people in need. She is survived by her parents, Vernon Pardo and Frances (McLean) Pardo of Farwell Michigan, legal husband Randy O’Connor of Lake, Michigan, daughter Felicia Moore (Odell Moore) of Osceola, Michigan, son Daniel Pardo (Katlyn Rouston), step children Chris O’Connor (Lacey Alexandra) of Farwell, Michigan, Nate O’Connor of Harrison, Michigan, Monica Bradford (Tony Bradford) of Tennessee, Ashley O’Connor of Tennessee, sister Debbie Blain (Kevin Blain) of Farwell, Michigan, brother Vernon Pardo Jr. (Amy Pardo) of Farwell, Michigan, Dennis Pardo (Mary Schuler) of Farwell, Michigan, grandchildren Casandra Dietrich, Trenton Floyd, Alexis Floyd, Ahlisiana Moore, Jaxson Davenport, Gabryel Davenport, Kadience Pardo, Madison Pardo and Addison O’Connor, uncles Gary Pardo (Bev Pardo) of Lake, Michigan and George Pardo of Farwell, Michigan, nieces Mandy Gallagher, Ashley Griffin (Travis Griffin), nephews Michael Gallagher, Brian Pardo, Dennis Pardo Jr, Adam Gallagher, and lots of cousins and other extended family.