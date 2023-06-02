Obituary: Doris Mae Tredinnick

Doris Mae Tredinnick, 95, of Constantine, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 18, 1928 in Detroit the daughter of Knoefel and Mabel (Beaubien) Turner.

On September 14, 1946, Doris married Douglas Tredinnick; they shared 54 years of marriage before his passing on April 22, 2002. Following retirement, they loved traveling together.

She enjoyed hostessing at the Holiday Inn in Novi, ensuring a pleasant stay for their guests.

Doris remained active well into her later years, attending Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Three Rivers, and maintained a sharp wit and sense of humor.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Tredinnick; daughters, Sandy Mahon, Marsha Hocker, and Patty Cosman; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 645 S. Douglas Ave., Three Rivers, with Fr. R. Mathias officiating. Interment of cremains will be Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens in Novi.

Donations in Doris’ memory may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

