Obituary: Douglas E. and Shirley J. Lockwood

Douglas E. and Shirley J. Lockwood of White Pigeon are now together forever.

Both passed away at Skaggs Assisted Living in Burr Oak: Douglas on October 21, 2023 at the age of 88, and Shirley on January 20, 2024 at the age of 89.

Douglas was born February 16, 1935 in Three Rivers, the son of Fred and Myrtle (Parker) Lockwood, and attended Three Rivers schools.

Shirley was born November 11, 1934 in Three Rivers, the daughter of Jasper and Carrie (Wallace) Jarratt, and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the class of 1953.

They were married April 2, 1954 at the home of Shirley’s sister in Three Rivers and recently celebrated 69 years of marriage at Skaggs Assisted Living. Together they enjoyed traveling, golfing and going to movies.

Douglas worked at Fibre Converters for 43 years. He also had worked for Fruit Belt Electric. He enjoyed deer hunting, mowing his yard, working on his home and golfing. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Shirley worked as a secretary at Armstrong International for 18 years. She also had worked at the St. Joseph County Courthouse and for Three Rivers Schools. She also ran a cake business from her home. She enjoyed flower gardening, reading, golfing in a league, and being part of the Audubon Society.

Together, they attended Trinity Missionary Church in Constantine.

Douglas is remembered for being a hard worker and always willing to help others.

Shirley is remembered for her loving gentle spirit and her generosity.

Remaining to cherish their memory are son, Thomas (Garnet) Lockwood; daughter, Diane (Terry) Broker; grandchildren, David (Autumn) Lockwood, Jonathan (Amy) Lockwood, Tabitha Ferrel, Kristina (Kevin) Charles, and Andrew Broker; 11 great-grandchildren.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation will be conducted and private services to celebrate their lives will be held at a later date.

Donations in their memory may be directed to Trinity Missionary Church, 64890 US 131 BUS N, Constantine, MI 49042. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

