Obituary: Eldon Douglas Jackson

Eldon Douglas Jackson, 73, of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, September 25, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 29, 1950, in Three Rivers, the son of Eldon Carl and Betty (Shingledecker) Jackson, and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1968.

Eldon worked as a mechanical engineer for 20 years each at Johnson’s and Viking Corp, at Chem Guard and 10 years at Nibco. His expertise was designing high pressure joints and valves for Fire Protection systems, rotary valves and casting design. Further he provided failure analysis, process improvement, and corrective action development and implementation for existing systems. He held 15 patents for the various companies that he worked at during his career. He was a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA).

Eldon was an Emergency Medical Technician and fireman for the city of Three Rivers. He then spent a number of years as a fireman in Fabius Township. Following in his father’s footsteps he rose to the rank of Chief for Fabius Township. When he transferred jobs he ended his fire career as an assistant chief for the Hastings Fire Department.

On January 29, 1968 he married Linda Pass, whom he met when they were 15 years old. They were lifelong partners who celebrated 55 years of marriage. They enjoyed camping, golfing, dancing, and traveling throughout the U.S. and the world.

Eldon was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, the Three Rivers Elks and the Three Rivers Eagles. He was an avid Michigan State Fan; he was a soccer, softball, and basketball coach for his girls’ teams. He also was a rocket football coach for a number of years. He shared his passion for golf with his kids and grandkids.

Eldon’s pride and joy was his family whom he devoted his life to. He was a constant at his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and celebrations. Most recently he was able to attend his granddaughter’s wedding.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Jackson; children, Jennifer (Randy) Huyck, Stephanie (David) Sedlecky, Jessica (Matt) Gahan, and Leslie (Scott Garwick) Willson; grandchildren, Danielle (Matt) Hinman, Chase (Ashlee) Huyck, Cody Huyck, Beau Huyck, David (Taylor) Sedlecky, Cara (Adam) Buckhold, Kiersten (David) Bobeldyk, Zoey (Carter) Todd, Bayne Willson, Garron Gahan, Parker Garwick, Shaleigh Gahan, and Kinsleigh Garwick; six great-grandchildren; sister, Kristine (Don) Shrauger; brother, Ronald Jackson; sisters-in-law, Debra (Jim) Fisher and Mary-Jo (Connie) Pass; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor James Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Eldon’s memory may be directed to the Three Rivers Promise. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.