Obituary: Eleanor L. Pashby

Eleanor L. Pashby, age 97 of Constantine, passed away Sunday August 20, 2023 at Optalis Health & Rehab in Three Rivers.She was born April 5, 1926 in Constantine, a daughter of Herman and Sadie (Thorn) Skelton. Eleanor graduated from Constantine High School in 1944. In 1946she married Glenn Pashby,He preceded her in death in 1982.

Eleanor worked as a trimmer and sewer for Drake Casket in Constantine. She had also worked at Denton Mills in Centreville and White House in Three Rivers.

Surviving Eleanor are her son David (Lorraine) Pashby, Ft. Worth, TX; granddaughter Debra (Brian) Crawford, Wichita Falls, TX; great grandchildren Corena Crawford and Calym Crawford; and brother Robert’s companion Abbie Potee, Constantine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Janet Pashby; sisters Frances Hoopingarner, Lillian Holderman and Elizabeth Rentfrow; brothers Herman Skelton, Jr, William Skelton, Thomas Skelton and Robert Skelton; half brothers Russell Skelton, Elwood Skelton and Joseph Caryl Skelton.

Relatives and friends will be received Thursday from 4 -7 pm at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. Religious services will be held Friday 10 am at the funeral home with Pastor Bud Granger, Moorepark Community Church officiating. Memorials may be directed to Constantine Fire Department. Burial will be in Constantine Township Cemetery.Please visit Eleanor’s memorial page to sign her guestbook and leave a memory for her family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.