Obituary: Elnora Lillian Raiche

Elnora (Elanor) Lillian (Macomber) Raiche, age 91, died peacefully on June 17, 2023, in Three Rivers, Michigan. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on January 22, 1932, the daughter of Harkless R. Macomber and Dorothy May (Lee) Macomber.

Elanor married Donald H. Raiche on December 7, 1968. She was a devoted wife and longtime member of the Apple Farm Community in Three Rivers, Michigan. After Don and Elanor married, they traveled to Liberia, West Africa where Elanor taught Nursing. She also worked as a nurse at Three Rivers Hospital and taught Nursing at Three Rivers Community Schools, and Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville, Michigan.

Elanor was an avid fan of Mystery books and quilting. Many of her quilts were entered in the Shipshewana Quilt Festival and displayed at the Three Rivers Carnegie Arts Center. She loved to cook and was the Apple Farm Community chef for many years preparing many lovely meals for the guests.

Surviving family members are her son, Timothy J. Raiche, Terry Macomber, Lesa York, Alan Peterson, Eleanor Peterson, and many grandchildren.

There will be a ceremony in the coming Fall at Apple Farm Community. An announcement will be made soon in its newsletter. Inquiries regarding the ceremony can be answered by contacting Apple Farm at (269) 244-5993. Donations in memory of Elanor may be directed to Apple Farm Community, 12291 Hoffman Road, Three Rivers, Michigan, 49093.