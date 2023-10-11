Obituary: Esther Jorgenesen

Esther Jorgenesen, 84

Esther Marie Jorgensen died peacefully at home on Oct. 2, 2023, among family and friends.

She was born Esther Marie Hoover to Belle and Alva Hoover on Feb. 2, 1939, in Douglas. The younger of two daughters, Esther often joked that her mother expected a valentine but got a groundhog instead.

Her sunny childhood was interrupted by polio, which she contracted as an adolescent. Esther spent many lonely months in isolation and remembered waving through the hospital window when her parents visited. She emerged requiring arm crutches to walk, which would later be replaced by a wheelchair.

Esther graduated from Saugatuck High School and earned certification as a medical records librarian. She worked at the Douglas Hospital where she met Karl Jorgensen. They married on Sept. 14, 1968, and after a short stay in Los Angeles, they settled in Fennville.

Although Karl and Esther had no children, they embraced their nieces, nephews, and descendants as their own along with Esther’s “fur children” Jock, JJ, Puffy, Coconut, Cola and Ginger.

Esther was creative and artistic. Whether decorating a cake, knitting a complex pattern, or fabricating a greeting card, her work was letter perfect. She and her sister, Margaret, owned a retail knitting business called The Yarn Nook. They also gave knitting lessons and made life-long friends among their students.

Karl and Esther spent many summers at their Tri Ponds vacation trailer. Later they owned a home near Lakeland, Fla., enjoying family and friends in both locations. Esther loved Christmas but was ready to head to sunny weather and blooming flowers the day after.

A charter member of the Community Church of Douglas, Esther’s was the first wedding held there. She served actively for many years cooking, baking and producing for the bazaar. Thanks to Esther’s donation, the church facility now enjoys an automatic entry door supporting wheelchair accessibility.

Esther lived a full life. She made friends easily, enjoyed trying new things, a good laugh and a bit of mischief, and gave of herself with open hands and great love.

She is survived by nephew, Ron (Laurie) Edwards; niece, Sue Matthews; and nephew, David Edwards; grandniece, Michelle (Jimmy) Williams; and grandnephew, Rick (Sydney) Clark; great grandnephews and nieces, Al Jerome, Destiny, Hakeem, Martel, Heather, Matthew, Kaylie, and Madison; and great great grandnieces and nephews, Sophia, Gracelyn, Noah, Mileah, and Messiah.

Friends met with the family at Douglas Community Church Friday, Oct. 6, from to 11 a.m., with the Celebration of Life beginning then. Pastor Brandon Beebe and retired Pastor Dan Miller co-presided. A luncheon followed, then Esther was laid to rest in Taylor Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.