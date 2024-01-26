Obituary: Frank Boele Jr.

Frank Boele Jr., 77, of The Villages, FL passed away surrounded by loved ones on December 24th, 2023 after an arduous battle with Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Our father was a gentle, giving man who worked tirelessly to ensure that his family had everything they needed. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength and courage.

Early in life, Dad learned the importance of hard work and he instilled that same work ethic in us. He taught us the importance of family and doing what is right. Our father was a true role model who we will always look up to.

During his retired years, Frank spent his time golfing, rooting for Duke Basketball, and spoiling his grandson as much as possible.

The memorial service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL on July 26th at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dad, you are now at peace but you will live on forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in peace.

