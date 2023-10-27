Obituary: Franklin E. Jezek

Franklin E. Jezek 1/9/29 to 10/17/23

Franklin E. (Frank) went to meet his maker and be reunited with his loving wife on October 17, 2023. He was born January 9,1929 to Frank and Blanche (Hemzacek) Jezek, Jr. in Chicago, IL and raised in Lakeside, Michigan spending many happy summers there with his great grandmother.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1946, and after Boot Camp at Parris Island, South Carolina served with FMF-PAC in the Pacific until 9 days before discharge in September 1948. Frank was recalled to active duty during the Korean War in 1950 and served with the 2nd Marine Division through 1951 obtaining the rank of Sargent.

On February 26,1949 he and Delores (Dee) Ryan were married in Chicago. She became his wife, mother of his children, business partner, and best friend thereafter. Frank among other things worked as a mason tender, milkman, bartender, and machinist at Whirlpool until becoming a licensed insurance agent in 1962 with State Farm Insurance. They moved to Three Rivers, Michigan in 1969 and purchased the Hackenburg-Schreiber Insurance Agency where they remained until retiring in 1991. Upon retirement they purchased a home on Huron Bay near L’Anse, Michigan in the Upper Peninsula until their final move to the shores of Lake Superior in Ontonagon, Michigan in 1999, their own private paradise.

Frank served as a volunteer fireman in Lakeside for 25 years retiring a captain when the family moved to Three Rivers. He was very active in LIONS with over 35 years of perfect attendance and served in local, district, and state offices plus sponsored 30 new members. A Life Membership was awarded to him in 1991. He also was a Life Member of the American Legion, Life Member of the Ontonagon Post 5600 V.F.W., Life Member of the Three Rivers Elks #1248, and long time Eagle. In addition, he was on the Board of Directors of the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce for 5 years, on the Ontonagon County Habitat for Humanity Board, and on several church boards including 2 times chair of pastor/parish committee of Ontonagon United Methodist Church.

When not exploring the back roads of the United States and Canada or snowmobiling, he enjoyed cutting and splitting firewood and various construction projects around their homes for exercise.

Preceding Frank in death are his parents, his beautiful wife of 74 years Dee Jezek, daughter Deb Jezek of Ontonagon, and brother-in-law George McKinney of California.

Surviving is his daughter Jamie (Don) Hull, grandchildren Malissa (Dan) Milesi of Traverse City and Jason Jezek-Hull of Towanda, PA, great-grandson Jonathon (Nicole) Jezek Powell of Mesick, and great great-grandchildren Tony Jezek-Powell and Lynee Powell of Mesick, sister Judi McKinney of California, and nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes he has been cremated. There will be no service, but a private interment ceremony in Lakeside Cemetery, Lakeside, MI for both Frank and Dee later. If you wish, memorials in Frank’s name can be made to Ontonagon County Animal Protection (OCAP), a no-kill animal shelter in Ontonagon, MI where Frank and Dee adopted their last two dogs, Chinkles and currently Stud. Their address is OCAP, P.O. Box 315, Ontonagon, MI 49953.