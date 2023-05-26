Obituary: Gene Mast

Gene Mast, 99, of Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Sparrow Senior Living.

She was born July 3, 1923 in Three Rivers, the daughter of Floyd and Erie (Searles) Messinger, and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1942.

On September 5, 1948, Gene married Lt. Col. LeVant Mast; they shared 62 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2010.

She enjoyed traveling, interacting with people, and watching and caring for animals. She was part of the Officer Wives Club and liked baking and entertaining.

Gene liked family gatherings, going for rides, and was a good mother and grandmother. She liked to help, loved her pets, and liked working with her daughter Sally at Radio Shack, Montgomery Wards and 3 Rivers News Agency.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Joan Davis; grandchildren, Troy and Marie Davis; great-grandson, Troy Davis II.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sally Mast; brother, Floyd Messinger Jr.; sister, Mary (Robert) Pitts; nephew and niece, Thomas and Jackie Pitts.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Gene’s memory may be directed to St. Joseph County Animal Control. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

