Obituary: Gerald Albert Schafer

Gerald Albert Schafer, 90, of Allegan, MI passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at Trinity Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Born February 5, 1933 in Allegan, he was the son of the late Herman and Lilla (Thompson) Schafer and was the husband of the late Florence May (Kremer) Schafer. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Army. He and Florence wed on August 31, 1956 and raised two sons together on the farm. For Gerald, farming was not only his business, it was also his favorite hobby. He loved to be on his John Deere tractor or any other equipment that ran. Gerald also enjoyed spending time listening to music at the Music Barn in Shelbyville and going to downtown Allegan.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Ron (Kim) Schafer and Mark Schafer (Kerry Briggs); grandchildren, Tamarind (Brian) Truax, Tara Schafer (fiancé, Chris Verda), Ashlyn Schafer and Allyson Schafer; great-grandchildren, Ryan Truax and Parker Truax; and sister, Mary Phillips.

Along with his parents, Herman and Lilla and his wife of sixty-five years, Florence, Gerald was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd Schafer and Wayne Schafer.

The family will receive friends at Gorden Funeral Residence, Hopkins Chapel, on Thursday, April 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM officiated by Comer Skinner. Gerald will be laid to rest in Poplar Hill Cemetery beside Florence. A luncheon will be held at Friendship Bible Church following the committal service at the cemetery.