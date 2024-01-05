Obituary: Gerald Lee “Jerry” Spealman

Gerald Lee “Jerry” Spealman, age 58 of Mendon, died Friday, December 29, 2023 at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. He was born in Kalamazoo on April 27, 1965 and was the son of William and Mary (McClain) Spealman. He graduated from Mendon High School in 1983 where he was active in Scouts and the Hornet football teams. Jerry gained experience in the building trades while working for his father, Bill. He established his own company, known as Spealman Construction, working throughout Southwest Michigan. Jerry was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and kayaking. He was also a volunteer worker for the Mendon Riverfest. His friends and coworkers were very important to him, and he loved spending time with them.

Jerry is survived by his mother, Mary Spealman of Mendon; brother, Tom (Connie) Spealman of Mendon; nephew, Travis (Nicole) Spealman of Thibodaux, LA; niece, Tiffani (Max) Spealman of Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Spealman; sister, Deborah Spealman; paternal grandparents, Earl and Lillian Spealman; and maternal grandmother, Martha L. McClain.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has been conducted. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:00 am on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the Mendon United Methodist Church. Memorial services will begin at 11:00 am Saturday at the church with Pastor Carl Litchfield officiating. Interment will be in Mendon Cemetery. It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to either the Mendon project for Habitat for Humanity, or to the Mendon Riverfest. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com