Obituary: Glenn Dee McLachlan

Glenn Dee McLachlan – Age 62, a lifelong resident of the Farwell area, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Glenn was born to parents Glenn and Joan (Eisenhauer) McLachlan on January 7, 1960. He worked for many years before becoming disabled as a hazmat operator working with heavy machinery. He married Trudy Meddaugh in Harrison, MI at the county courthouse on May 11, 2007. Glenn enjoyed hunting, all kinds of fishing including salmon fishing on charter boats with his brother, Mike, and ice fishing in the winter, everything outdoors including barbecuing, gardening and watching the wildlife around the pond, and spending time with his pug terrier mix, Little Bit. Glenn enjoyed daily walks to town. With Saturday’s and Sunday’s being reserved for NASCAR. Surviving to cherish his memories are his wife, Trudy McLachlan, children William McLachlan (Nichole), Amy Theisen (Matthew), Diana Russell (Tim), and Tiffany Brown (Josh), six grandchildren, brother Doug McLachlan of San Antonio, TX, sister in law Lisa Carver McLachlan of Wichita Falls, TX, Aunts, Uncles, cousins as well as life long friends Dan, Kevin, Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Joan, brothers Mike and Mitchell Jo, grandpa and grandma Eisenhauer, uncles Dick and Jim, and aunts Jane and Barb. According to his wishes, a cremation has taken place. There are no services scheduled at this time, but a Celebration of Life Service will be planned for a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.