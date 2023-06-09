Obituary: Grace E. (Wilcox) Bent

Grace E. (Wilcox) Bent, 55, of Three Rivers, Michigan passed away on June 6, 2023 due to Battle with cancer. Grace was born on December 22, 1967 in Montpelier, Ohio to Robert Boodt and Melanie (Ream) Boodt. Grace was happily married to Paul Bent. Grace loved to spend time with family and friends especially activities outside with them in the summer. Grace had a huge heart and didn’t know what a stranger was, everyone was a potential friend. Remaining to cherish Grace’s memory are her husband Paul Bent, Daughters; Mickey (Nathen) Marunde, Samantha (Conway) Weaver, Adopted Daughter Jessica (Jeff) Robinson. Son; Larry (Melissa) Slavings and Adopted Son Josh Rutherford. Grandchildren; Christopher Swann, Logan Slavings, Alison Bent, Karlie Weaver, Jonathan Weaver, Blake Weaver, Chase Wolkins and Abbi Rutherford. She had 4 great-grandchildren. She has 4 sisters; Penny (Corey) Wolfe and their 3 children. Melanie (Jim) Kings and their one child. Annmarie (Ed) Fulks and their 3 children. Bobbie (John) Quake and their 3 children. Lots of nieces and nephews. Preceding Grace in death was a special friend and mother-in-law Lettie Bent. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.