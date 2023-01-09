Obituary: Greggory Keith Griffith

Greggory Keith Griffith

August 10, 1962 ~ January 1, 2023

Greggory Keith Griffith, age 60 of Jones, Michigan passed away unexpectedly Sunday January 1, 2023.

He was born August 10, 1962 in Hammond IN to David, who precedes him in death, and Betty Griffith who survives.

Gregg was a graduate of Minonk-Dana-Ruthland High School in Minonk IL, and attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. In 1998 he moved to Michigan to purchase a bait & tackle store, and later the Friendly Tavern in Jones.

On March 24, 2005 Gregg married Nancy Chiddister in Monroe LA. She survives him. Gregg’s many interests included hunting, fishing, football and little league ball. He loved bluegrass festivals and was a member of the Masonic Temple.

Gregg is survived by his wife; Nancy, stepdaughter Rachael (John) Gallegos, stepson Walter Pritchard, grandchildren; Emmy & Ally Pritchard, his dog Coco, mother Betty Griffith, sister Felecia (Gary) Kleven, brother-in-law Paul (Pandy) Chiddister, sister-in-laws; Cheryl (Floyd) Groner, Glenda Chiddister, Karen (Denny) Brewer, Kay (Ricky) Ringle, Kristin (Dennis) Conley and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Shriners Hospital’s for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson WV 25438, or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908. Online condolences may be left at www.materralstonfuneralhome.com.