Obituary: Gregory Zaucha

Born in the Windy City, Gregory Zaucha lived an accomplished life that revolved around his family, friends and his career. He was neat, organized and thorough in everything he did.

Greg was born May 13, 1947, to Stanley and Adele (Kwasniak) Zaucha. From a young age, Greg grew accustomed to spending his summers in Paw Paw, where his family owned a farmhouse just outside of town. During his youth, his grandfather built the family cottage on Ackley Lake, all by hand. As the years went on, Greg fell in love with the Village of Paw Paw and knew the lake house as the place for family rest and relaxation. Growing up in Chicago, he pursued a career in law enforcement at the age of 19 and faithfully served the Chicago Police Department for over 30 years. He loved being side-to-side with his fellow officers and partner and would love to share his stories.

Following his retirement, Greg decided to move from Chicago and finally settle to the cottage on Ackley Lake and to Life on Easy Street. He enjoyed living with all his Easy Street childhood friends that he grew up with. They would enjoy life with bonfires, dinners and drinks, pontoon rides, and inviting their adult children to visit. Being an avid walker, Greg could be seen walking along his set routes in Paw Paw every day. He also participated for many years in the annual 5K during the Wine and Harvest Festival.

Throughout his life, Greg was a true historian. He was an avid reader, enjoying anything that had to do with history. He took pride in documenting history and personal information surrounding his life. He spent countless hours making detailed notes on photos, identifying items around his house that had been passed down and writing stories about his own life and experiences. He also detailed history about the city of Chicago and the village of Paw Paw. He was very proud to have this information preserved to pass down to future generations.

Greg was a gracious host and loved nothing more than having guests at his home. His cottage on Ackley Lake was the gathering place in the summer for family, friends and neighbors. Being a man of fine detail, Greg would remember what his guests enjoyed and would make sure the fridge was stocked with their favorite drinks and food for their next visit. He loved the sun and his neighbors on Easy Street. Although he did not have a watercraft of his own, Greg allowed one of his neighbors to dock their pontoon boat at his place, as they did not have lake access. Greg enjoyed the sandbar parties, contributing whatever he could to the neighborhood potlucks and mowing the lawns of his neighbors.

His family and friends were most important. He always supported his grandchildren at their events and fundraisers. He enjoyed keeping in touch and having routine conversations with his comrades from the Chicago Police Department. He was known to be the most thoughtful gift giver. Greg put a great deal of time into selecting gifts and always made sure each item had meaning and purpose behind it.

Greg is survived by his four children, James Zaucha, Lisa Skidmore, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Murphy and Matthew (Mithra) Zaucha; nine grandchildren, Rebecca Skidmore, William Skidmore, Gabrielle (Lucas) Doranth, Griffin Murphy, Garret Murphy, Grady Murphy, Aval Zaucha, Roya Zaucha and Mina Zaucha; and one sister, Arlene (Sue) Zaucha.

Family and friends were invited to visit Monday, March 20, at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw. Mass of Christian burial followed Tuesday at Saint Mary Catholic Church, Paw Paw. Burial concluded at Saint Mary Cemetery, Paw Paw.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Annual Grape Lake 5K Run Walk (or even participate in it!), Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, or just have an authentic Chicago hot dog in his memory.

