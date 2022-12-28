Obituary: Harold H. Anderson

Harold H. Anderson, age 80, of Lawton, MI, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, AZ with family by his side.

He was born March 15, 1942 in Portland, ND, son of Henry and Margaret Anderson.

Harold graduated from Minot High School in 1960 and attended a year of college. In 1958, Harold met Karen (Bakke) Anderson in high school and they were married October 22, 1961. They were later blessed with two daughters, Sue and Kathy. He worked during that time at Red Owl grocery stores in Minot, ND and then Williston, ND. In 1975, he moved his family to Mattawan, MI where he and Karen joined the family business, Scott Trucking Service, Inc., which Karen’s parents, Floyd and Kay Bakke, started in 1966.

In 1988, Harold and Karen bought a small cottage on Gravel Lake in nearby Lawton, MI. He envisioned a place where family and friends would gather and spend time together, and that’s exactly what it turned out to be. It became their primary residence in 1993 after the cabin was demolished and a new home built in its place designed and built by Harold, a contractor, and family.

Harold and Karen retired in 2007 and spent their time traveling in their fifth wheel to every state in the US except Hawaii and most of Canada. They spent their winters in their fifth wheel in Gold Canyon, AZ enjoying happy hour with friends and riding their side-by-side in the desert. The rest of the year they enjoyed spending time with friends and family at their home on Gravel Lake.

Harold is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karen Anderson; and his two daughters, Sue (Bob) Maas of Galesburg, and Kathy (Mark) Drew of Lawton. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Michelle (Jordan) Snow, Brendan Maas, Nicole (Eric) Bouman and Alyssa Drew; and 4 great grandchildren, Roczen Snow, Thomas Maas, Mackenzie Bouman and Zoey Bouman. Harold is also survived by his sister, Ione Holweger, and nephew and nieces.

Harold was a caring man who lived life to its fullest. He had a hearty laugh and a grin like no other. Anyone who knew him has hilarious and wonderful memories. He will be greatly missed. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 4:00 pm at New Community Church in Lawton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawton Lions Club, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.