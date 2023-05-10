Obituary: Harvey Lawrence Holm II

Harvey Lawrence Holm, II, 78, of Mattawan, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 8, 1944, in Evergreen Park, IL, the son of Harvey L. Holm, Sr., and Leila (Kihl) Holm.

Harvey was raised in the south suburbs of Chicago where he graduated from Bloom High School in 1962. He was raised by his father, Harvey L. Holm, Sr., and his father’s second wife, Neva (Hostetler) Holm, whom he considered to be his mom.

He attended two years of college before enlisting in the Navy. While serving in the Navy, he was united in marriage to Candace Pachner in August 1967. Immediately following the wedding, they moved to Charleston, South Carolina due to orders from the Navy. There, they welcomed their daughter, Cheryl, in October 1968. Shortly thereafter, Harvey was sent to Vietnam. When he returned, they settled back in Michigan where they purchased their current home in Mattawan. In 1972, they welcomed a son, Christopher.

Harvey retired from the United States Postal Service, as a bulk mail tech, with over 30 years of service. He was a union steward for most of that time. He was a 40-year active member of the Mattawan Lions Club, where he held many positions on the local and district level. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts for many years.

Harvey was an amazing husband, father, and papa. He will be missed by all, especially his loving wife, Candace. He expressed that he had been born in 1944, but that his life began in 1967 when he married her. Harvey is survived by his wife of 55 years, Candace (Pachner) Holm; his daughter, Cheryl (Craig) Adams; his son, Christopher (Kellie) Holm; three grandchildren, Clayton and Grace Adams and Ian Holm; two sisters, Melody Terasaki and Gail Moquin; along with many nieces and nephews.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Ray Holm.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw. A burial with military honors will follow at Cuddeback Cemetery. Following the committal service at the cemetery, a reception will be held at the Paw Paw Lions Club, 227 County Road 665, Paw Paw.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mattawan Lions Club. Share a memory or sign the online tribute wall at: www.adamspawpaw.com